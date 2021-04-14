Mine impacted communities want legacy issues addressed

The Landowners represent, among others, Lease for Mining Purposes (LMP) and Riverine communities.

The landowners made their stance known just before the signing of the Framework Agreement by the State and BNL for the reopening of the Porgera Mine.

Impacted communities of the Porgera Gold Mine have called on the State and BNL to address all legacy issues faced by them since the start of the mine 30 years ago.

They have also called to be included in the new project agreement.

They said the announcement by the Government to reopen the Porgera Mine with BNL to remain the operator under a new deal, was not welcomed unless their issues were resolved.

“Unless we the affected community both outside and inside the SML are satisfied, then only then we can reopen the mine,” said Opis Pabo, CEO of the Porgera River Alluvial Miners Association Inc.

LMP landowners state that for three decades they have been overlooked despite being heavily affected by the Mines operation.

They said their pleas to the National and Provincial Government have fallen on deaf ears.

“SML, indirectly or directly, have benefitted from the mine for 30 years. We have not received anything. The Government knows this, even the Provincial Government knows about this and know of our situation,” said Jeff Tindiwi, Deputy Chairman Kaiya LMP 61

The State and BNL have also been called on to look into the mines impact on nearby riverine communities.

They also want a review into the environmental permit, which they claim were never properly advised years ago.

“Once the mine is gone, I don’t know if my village will remain or not. Sediment is building up, and the tailings is flowing down. Because of this, I want a separate deal, not binded with the SML landowners. The SML is the mining license, I want a Water Use Permit,” said Shandrick Yangen, representative of the Riverine Communities.

Following the signing of the Framework Agreement between the State and BNL, Prime Minister James Marape said the development forums will be held where some of the issues will discussed.

“In the new Porgera going forward, we’ve also captured where we will give our fullest support to address these (legacy) issues so we can satisfy those issues that have been outstanding for many years,” said Marape.