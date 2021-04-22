Mass breakout, escapees still at large

Two convicted prisoners escaped on Sunday, the 18th of April, followed by eight remandees and one convicted prisoner the following night, bringing the total to 11.

Of the two that escaped on Sunday, one of them surrendered to Correctional Services officers on Monday.

Provincial Police Commander, Chief Inspector David Yapu, said the two who had escaped on Sunday did so by crawling under the fence.

The other nine escapees cut the iron bar in the cell on Monday, came out through the window, removed the razor wire and jumped down.

“They escaped by foot to Wamundu settlement,” said the PPC.

Of the 11 prisoners that escaped, seven were charged for wilful murder. One of them was serving a sentence of 17 years and 11 months in hard labour whilst the other six were remanded in custody, awaiting their National Court trials.

“The others were charged for armed robbery and break-and-enter and stealing,” stated PPC Yapu.

“Those escapees are high risk and dangerous to the community. I appeal to the community to assist and report them to Police or CS or have them surrender.

“Anyone harbouring them will be charged. We must all work together to bring them back to where they are supposed to be.”

Yapu said he had contacted the families and relatives of those escapees to assist and bring them to Police.

He has also sought NBC’s assistance in disseminating information to the public.

Meantime, the recaptured prisoner, Andree Robin, has been charged for escape from CS custody and is awaiting his court appearance.

PPC Yapu said a combined police and CS operation is underway to search for the escapees.