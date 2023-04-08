Marape will attend Belt and Road Forum

in a bilateral meeting with PNG Foreign Affairs Minister Justin Tkatchenko informed of the Chinese Government’s intention to host the Belt and Road Leaders Forum later this year.

Gang further stated that he looked forward to welcoming Papua New Guinea to the forum.

Minister Tkatchenko confirmed Prime Minister James Marape’s attendance of this important forum.

Coupled with that, the Chinese Government will be looking to host the China-Pacific Island Countries (China - PIC) during the course of this year and looks forward to hosting the Pacific Islands Leaders.