Man arrested for stealing K20,000

Mr Nili said the suspect was arrested in Lae, Morobe province on Tuesday February 23.

Police alleged that on Tuesday November 15, 2022 at around 10am in Kundiawa Town, the suspect (name withheld) allegedly received K20,000.00 from the complainant (named) for his vehicle, a white Toyota Land Cruiser, registration number IAD 289.

PPC Nili said the suspect got the money and was allegedly "on the run" until he was arrested by police in Lae.

Mr Nili said the suspect is now in police custody and he will be transferred to Kundiawa where he has allegedly committed the offence.