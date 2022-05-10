Madang Holds Final PEC Meeting

Based at Brahman Secondary School, Madang Governor, Peter Yama alongside the provincial executive’s council (PEC) members and the Madang provincial administration visited various areas in the district at Bundi station, Snowpass, Yandra and Gusap.

Since taking office as Madang Governor in 2017, Sir Peter introduced the Going Rural Policy because 90 percent of the people of Madang live in rural areas and struggled on a daily basis to access basic services.

Thus, the Going Rural policy stood to support other government programs to reach out to the people in the rural areas.

The policy also allows for PEC meetings to be conducted at rural areas in the districts so that the government is physically going to the people, assess the district while on the ground and make decisions right on the spot.

The first going rural PEC meeting was held in Tupira in Bogia, then Sumkar at Karkar Island, followed by Saidor at Raicoast, Simbai in Middle Ramu and finally at Brahman in Usino Bundi.

While speaking at the gathering in Bundi station, Sir Peter Yama credited teachers, village court magistrates and few health workers there.

Sir Peter said; “The only face of public servants in the rural areas are teachers, village court magistrates and few health workers.

“My government has introduced the going rural policy to address all these problems head on. One of my biggest concern is to see that rural people are happy and are having access to services like health, education and business.

“Many of our district are run down, wards and communities are cut off from services. Schools and health facilities have deteriorated and most are closed. There are no roads and airstrips connecting communities and public servant are not in the districts.

“We have started by taking the PEC meetings to the districts and rural outstations. From those meetings, my government was able to see for itself the appalling state of the district and LLG setups then projects or commitments made on the spot.”

While at Bundi station, Yama announced a K5 million project for a new sub health centre to be built at Bundi and a K1 million for the newly established Bundi High School.

A new school truck for Brahman Secondary School and K50, 000 solar power system for the boys’ and girls’ dormitories.