LLG election groundwork begins

Provincial Returning Officer Sponsa Navi has confirmed that groundwork has begun.

Navi said initial work will begin on recruiting casuals to conduct household surveys to update Madang’s common roll. Manpower will be sourced from the Provincial Administration with a listing of names from each ward and LLG provided for training.

“The officers have been recommended for appointments already so the committee will meet and confirm them for each of their LLG’s and their districts. They will be in charge of their districts to carry out the census update. Hopefully, by next week we should get their names to start their training. They should start work conducting the exercise by the middle of February to March,” Mr. Navi stated.

Tentative dates and schedule:

Issue of Writs and Nominations open (4pm) Thursday 27th June 2024

Nominations Closes (4pm) Wednesday 03rd July 2024

Polling Starts Saturday 24th August 2024

Polling Ends Friday 06th September 2024

Counting Starts Saturday 07th September 2024

Return of Writs Thursday 27th September 2024

According to Mr. Navi, there are no clear instructions on public servants who want to contest the LLG elections. The office is now waiting on the Department of Local Level Government Affairs to give directions on what can be applied to those public servants intending to run for the LLG elections.

A K3 million budget has been submitted to the National Electoral Commission and is pending approval with support pledged by the provincial administration.

“The budget is just over K3 million as we’ve always catered for in the past. It’s almost just the same as the National Elections we conducted in 2022 but a bit low-key as we are using the same people and the same resources. We need just a bit more as we are conducting the census as well,” Mr. Navi said.