Lelang lauds Aussie police

The suspect's apprehension has also revealed her connections to business interests associated with certain political figures in Papua New Guinea.

Mr Lelang is calling on the Australian Federal Police to work with the Royal PNG Constabulary and Interpol to conduct more investigations into the transnational crime associated with the lady and awarding of contracts, using Australian aid money for asylum projects and incidences of other transnational crimes.

Lelang raises this concern as the lady allegedly uses PNG as the base for her operations which is perceived as a security risk for both countries.

The Opposition Leader’s call is in line with serious allegations publicly raised by ‘Whistle Blowers; in the Australian Newspaper The Guardian late last year, in which Mr. Lelang through a statement called for the Government to investigate the allegations of the massive abuse of Australian tax payer’s money earmarked for refugee upkeep in Papua New Guinea under the Refugee Resettlement Program.

He thanked the Australian authorities for the breakthrough in the investigations and called for them to extend the net into PNG.