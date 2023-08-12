Kutubu SPA members sworn-in

The swearing-in was conducted by Magistrate Garry Unjo and witnessed by officers from the Department of Provincial and Local Level Government Affairs and other leaders from the Kutubu Local Level Government.

Since the expiry date of the Kutubu Special Purpose Authority in 2020, no new members were sworn-in into the office for almost two years.

However, thanks to the leadership of Kutubu Local Level Government President, John Pipi Kila, who take it on board and work around the clock to get the members together and sworn them in.

With the blessings from the Minister for Provincial and Local Level Government Affairs Soroi Eoe,by virtuesof powers conferred by Section 45 (5) of the Local Level Government Administration Act, 1997 and the Constitution of Kutubu LLG Special Purpose Authority appointed the following members:

Moses Mewayo from Namo’aporo Landowners (Upper Fasu) Richard Budu from Fufiki Landowners (Lower Foe) Harry Tipi from Namo’aporo Landowners (Lower Fasu) Elijah Yore Obea from Kutubu Rural Local Level Government Peter Yawe from Foe PDL2 Landowners (Upper Foe)

Magistrate Unjo also sworn-in three Ex-Officio members from the Department of Petroleum and Energy, Department of Finance and Treasury and Santos.

President Kila when congratulating the new members of the KSPA, urged them to deliver to the people and leave their political indifferences and work together with Kutubu LLG for the betterment of the people.

“I don’t want politics to ruin this newly appointed members of the KSPA. Work together with Kutubu Local Level Government and we can deliver to our people.

“Politics is over and now is the time to put our heads together and work as a team for the good of the people of Kutubu,” Kila said.

Deputy Secretary of Provincial and Local Level Government Affairs Larson Thomas have also urged the new members of the SPA to fully serve the people by doing what is right and avoid corrupt dealings and work together with the Kutubu Local Level Government.

“Special Purpose Authority was a created with a noble intent but it is the people appointed who spoils the SPA. Work together and honest and be transparent in everything you do.”