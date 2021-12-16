Kumul Petroleum Welcomes PNGneans

Alex Goiye and Kila Pidi both oil and gas industry experts are employed by the NOC occupying top positions as general managers within the core business of Kumul Petroleum.

Managing Director, Wapu Sonk commended the return of Goiye and Pidi, saying they will add value to the Kumul Petroleum’s growing interest.

“Retiring to their home country with the purpose of giving back to their people, their country through their contribution to KPHL, speaks volume for the kind of locally educated Papua New Guinean who have been exported yet return to their country,” Mr Sonk said.

He said they are back to join their own (NOC) company with wealth of experiences and expertise in their respective field of engineering.

Mr Sonk said the returning of these experience industry professionals demonstrate the confidence in Kumul Petroleum standing in the oil and gas sector.

He added that with both men on board, Kumul Petroleum is now well position to be one of the strong and dominant oil and gas player in the region.

The two have worked with some of world-renowned petroleum companies spanning over 20 years.

Mr Pidi is now the General Manager, Engineering and Projects – Facilities and Infrastructure (GMEPFI) while Mr Goiye is working as the General Manager, Subsurface & Geoscience

Mr Pidi has been involved in many among others in oil and gas EPC, PNG tax credit projects, offshore marine facilities O&M, oil and gas feasibility studies, floating storage regasification feasibility studies, pipeline PreFEED studies, environment studies, SEG rehabilitation assessments, power generation studies, roads and bridges rehabilitation, rural access road EPC, HSE implementer.

He is a professional engineer, project manager, CAPEX and OPEX cost estimation analysis, EIR and EIS technical advisor and HSE champion.

On the other hand, Mr Goiye is also an experienced oil, gas energy professional with both public and private sector both locally and internationally.

He has provided his services in varying capacities to various clients namely ChevronTexaco (PNG), Parker Drilling (USA), Department of Petroleum & Energy (PNG), Palladin Resources (UK), TRUenergy (Aus), AGL Energy (Aus) and Oil Search (Aus/PNG).

His services and exposure covers USA, UK, Scotland, Spain, Brazil, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia and PNG.

While in PNG, the Ministry of Petroleum appointed Alex as Petroleum Inspector with Department of Petroleum/Energy and he assisted in regulating the PNG Oil/Gas industry. He has worked with DPE for seven years before going international.