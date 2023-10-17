Kerema police cell “bad and ugly”

The instruction for its closure on August 8, 2023, came after an inspection by Health inspectors, who had found that the cell blocks posed serious health risks to the inmates.

It lacked a proper water supply, toilet and sanitation facilities, and the septic system was nonfunctional lacking a proper drainage system.

The letter to the Kerema Police Commander stated: “The general outlook and the infrastructural status of the cell block is in dire need of urgent refurbishment work. The health of the inmates is at a very high risk of contracting a life-threatening illness. Likewise, this condition would or is an ideal breeding ground for an outbreak of a disease.”

Prior to the condemnation, the Gulf Provincial Police hierarchy submitted a project proposal for a general renovation of the entire Kerema Police Station.

The scope of works included renovation of the Police station and expansion of the main cell to a higher capacity with bigger cells to ensure maintenance of hygiene in the long run.

However, Provincial Police Commander, Chief Inspector Jeffrey Lemb said the proposal although given approval has gone dormant in police headquarters.

After two months of reporting the matter to concerned authorities including the Police Southern Region Command, little feedback has come forth.

PPC Lemb said, “It’s two months since the cell was shut down I sent a report through my chain of command right after, but nothing much have transpired up to this time. Response from Police headquarters has been slow.”

Currently, all prisoners, remandees and suspects are now locked up at Malalaua Police Station cells since August 4. However, this will not help the situation, says PPC Lemb.

“It has become a very big challenge of us since the cell capacity at Malalaua is small and general facilities in there are no better than the condemned Kerema cells. I would just take another health inspection to condemn the cell as well.

“We now have overcrowding and health and hygiene issues that has reached a point where I will be forced to close it down soon.”

The provincial police hierarchy only remains hopeful that something gets done quickly.

Meantime, the good news is that after a follow-up from the PPC yesterday (Tuesday, October 16th) the Lands & Building directorate will inspect the Kerema cell this week for a scope of works for renovations.

But how soon will this process take is another question.

“Hopefully that will be given priority. We simply cannot process offenders or lawbreakers without holding cells. It's as simple as that,” added Lemb.