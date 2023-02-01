K20,000 for tourism training

Morobe Governor, Luther Akisawa Wenge this week presented K20,000 cash to participants of a Tour Guide Training Program at Kamkumung.

The funding was presented at International Healing Ministry and will benefit more than 100 participants in preparation for the 2023 P&O Cruise Ship visit to Morobe.

Governor Wenge said the rich cultural activities and ecosystems of Morobe Province must be supported and embraced accordingly.

“Yumi mas luktautim Tokples na tumbuna singsing belong yumi lo Morobe.”

Governor Wenge was pleased with the training conducted saying the program is captured in his Toursim Policy for Morobe Province.

“MI les lo toktok nating, nau em niupela walkabout blo Luther Wenge lo Morobe Province. Toktok na giving same taim.”

Governor Wenge said he will continue to fund the program onwards.

The day extensive training saw participants from all 10 districts of Morobe, who are local congregation Members of International Healing Ministry at Kamkumung.

Program facilitator, Francis Steven said already data, survey and research for tourism packages was done in in the province since 2018; and now the timing is right to deliver the tourism training ahead.

Mr Steven thanked Governor Wenge for the funding, this has helped them register the Morobe Eco-Tourism Provincial Association to work with Provincial Government to roll out more tourism activities.

Present for the occasion was Salamaua, Labuta LLG presidents and members of the Babafi Trust Fund. They all have pledged K10,000 support for the program.

The program participants will be certified soon; and be prepared to welcome around 2000-plus tourists expected to visit Morobe under different Tourism packages.

The visit is an instant revenue earner for Morobe Province in 2023.