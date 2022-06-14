Judge queries candidate’s conviction status

Justice Joseph Yagi requested the court to assist in this matter following a leave application put forward by candidate Francis Potape seeking review of the decision by the Electoral Commission appointing John Tipa as the Hela Provincial Returning Officer.

Following the Supreme Court Judgement recently clarifying that ex-convicts are not allowed to contest any elections, Justice Yagi said, “There is no way I can avoid this judgment and that the applicant may fall under this category.”

Lawyer representing Potape, Paul Harry said his client’s conviction were quashed and the matter is currently before the National Court for re-trail.

The former Member for Komo Magarima who is now contesting the Hela Provincial seat was charged with misappropriation of public money.

The leave application seeking review put forward today heard that there were serious allegations with supporting evidence against Mr. Tipa.

Among those allegations included that the Returning officer was employed by Hela Governor Philip Undialu as the Provincial Law and Order Coordinator in 2019.

“This application is about safeguarding the integrity of the election,” said Counsel Harry.

Justice Yagi has reserved his ruling to June 24th.