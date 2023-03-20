JDI to assess SEZ sites

Minister for International Trade and Investment, Richard Maru said JDI, has been assessing possible SEZ sites over six months, and they will recommend how to move forward with the SEZ licensing.

“During that presentation, they will say, of all the ones we visited this is how we ranked them, this criteria, and the ones that are easiest to do and the best to do and we can do right now, in terms of granting license and moving are these ones etc.”Maru explained.

After these presentations, it will be made know how to apply for a SEZ license to operate. Mr. Maru said one cannot acquire a SEZ license through political means but on zones that have a commercial merit and a proper business case if it meets the requirements.

“In every other country of the world there is only one SEZ legislation. One national framework, one SEZ authority and everybody is processed through a licenses process. This will be explained in detail during the summit and everybody will know,” Maru added.

Meantime, the ministry has appointed a committee to take charge of the preparation towards and during the summit.

The Committee members include; Minister Maru as Chairman, PNG SEZ Authority CEO, Kikila Yavase, Philemon Tamari, a representative from Japan Development Institute, Peter Kengemar, MD of proposed Ihu SEZ, and Carmella Gabina, Executive Director of the Business Council of PNG