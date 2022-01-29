ICCC Trains Agents

About 12 participants (six BDOs and six provincial administration officers) participated in the workshop equipping them with the necessary skills and knowledge to perform their delegated duties and responsibilities on behalf of the ICCC.

Each participant was presented with a certificate of authorization and participation including official identification cards and uniforms (field wear) from the ICCC.

Sections 7(1) and 106(c) of the ICCC Act empowers the ICCC, among other things to liaise with government agencies on matters relating to consumer protection.

ICCC Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer, Paulus Ain said the ICCC recognized that resource constraints have the potential to restrict efforts of the ICCC and respective provincial governments in maintaining an effective system of surveillance on prices and service standards of declared consumer goods and services, and ensuring compliance with the various laws administered by the ICCC.

“This workshop and training were aimed at facilitating and promoting an effective cooperation between the ICCC and the respective provincial administrations (ABG, East Sepik and Chimbu) through a signed Memorandum of Understanding.

Mr Ain said the training aims towards achieving the ICCC’s objectives, performing its roles and functions including the general objectives of the respective provincial governments and the overall objective of the Government to enhance the welfare of the people of Papua New Guinea.

“After this training the BDOs will perform the role of ICCC and act as agents in their respective provinces,” he said.

The BDOs are empowered to investigate consumer complaints or reports registered at their respective offices on certain traders or businesses behaving in an unfair conduct. They are empowered to issue verbal warning or written notices or instigate legal proceedings against business houses on behalf of the ICCC.

The actions of the BDOs are restricted to;

Monitoring and enforcing Public Motor Vehicle and taxi fares;

Monitoring certain Declared Goods;

Enforcing Indicative Retail Price on fuel products;

Monitoring and enforcing product safety;

Monitoring and reporting on performance of regulated service providers;

Monitoring and reporting on competition matters;

Registering and attending to consumer complaints/queries;

Establishing joint enforcement inspections and collaboration with relevant provincial based stakeholders; and

Monitoring and reporting on use of Trade Measurement (TM) equipment by businesses in the province.

Mr Ain said the ICCC would provide the BDOs details of significant decisions made by the ICCC for dissemination to relevant provincial based stakeholders in a timely manner.