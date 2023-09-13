Gov’t chases outstanding land rent

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Lands, Physical Planning and Urbanization, John Rosso, on Tuesday September 12, announced the launch of the campaign, aimed squarely at companies and individuals that have failed to meet their obligations.

“The Department stands resolute against the neglect of annual land rent dues on state leases. This isn't merely about nearing debts of half a billion Kina; it's a profound reflection on the companies and individuals who have turned a blind eye to their commitments,” DPM Rosso explained.

He stated that such negligence doesn't just dent our nation's financial structure but profoundly questions the ethical principles of those in default.

In a demonstrative action of transparency, the Department of Lands and Physical Planning has, under Section 83 (7) of the Land Act 1996, gazetted and showcased on the eLands website (www.dlpp.gov.pg) the names of leaseholders with outstanding rental payments.

This list is a public testament and a stern reminder to those who have shirked their responsibilities.

This week will see the Department commence serving show cause notices, under Section 124 of the Land Act 1996 to these defaulters.

These are not routine communiqués but critical calls to action. Failing to heed these will leave the Department with no choice but to enforce more stringent and consequential measures up to and including the forfeiture of properties.

Furthermore, the Department has made contact with financial institutions holding mortgages over these properties, this request was to validate the details of defaulting lease holders.

The Department will also be meeting with these financial institutions in the coming weeks to ensure that all parties are well-informed of the consequences of noncompliance.

Deputy Prime Minister Rosso affirmed that, "Any assumption that we would overlook these unpaid rents is gravely mistaken. The public disclosure and our intensified efforts confirm our commitment to accountability and action."

“All leaseholders are hereby put on alert to promptly address any land rent arrears. For convenience and clarity, all leaseholders are advised to visit the Department of Lands and Physical Planning’s website (www.lands.gov.pg) register and link their properties on eLands and immediately clear any outstanding balances.”

Rosso warned emphatically, "Do not be complacent, thinking you can delay until officers from DLPP arrive at your premises. Act with urgency by visiting eLands online, ensuring your properties are linked, and settling your outstanding dues.”