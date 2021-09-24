Flag at Half Mast Today

Mr Eoe, yesterday officially announced the passing of one of Papua New Guinea’s former Governor-General, Sir Silas Atopare.

He said it is indeed a very sad occasion to announce to the country the passing of the Late Sir Silas, two days ago.

“Sir Silas was PNG’s seventh Governor-General and one of the important pioneers from his province.”

He was one of the founding fathers of this country, who emerged from humble beginnings from Eastern Highlands Province.

“In respect to this great man, all funeral expenses will be taken care of by the Government and he will be honoured with a State funeral.

“The Government has appointed and tasked the Housing Minister, Justin Tkatchenko, to manage all funeral arrangements, till the former G-G is laid to rest,” Mr Eoe said.

He further announced that all flags will be flown on half-mast, all day tomorrow (24/09/21).

Mr Eoe said the Government and family will await the Prime Minister, James Marape to return from UNGA, then the former G-G will be laid to rest.

“On behalf of the Government and my family I extended my deepest sympathies to the family and assure that all funeral protocols will be conveyed to the late former Governor-General.”