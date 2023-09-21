FAO Empowers MSMEs in the Sepik Region

A series of workshops in Angoram, East Sepik Province, and Aitape, West Sepik Province, are equipping local entrepreneurs with the knowledge and skills needed for sustainable development.

The initial workshop in Angoram centred on vital MSME success factors, including group dynamics, leadership skills, and effective communication.

The active participation of the Kandangapma Women's Business Group, renowned for their businesses in fish processing and sewing, was a highlight.

These workshops' primary aim is to strengthen women's collective action and economic empowerment.

By nurturing functional cooperatives and leadership roles, the program seeks to amplify their influence and enhance living standards for families and communities.

Patu Shang, the Gender and Youth Inclusion Specialist, stressed the importance of economic empowerment through MSMEs, as it enhances food security and overall quality of life.

In the subsequent workshop in Aitape, West Sepik Province, FAO collaborated with government officers to deliver crucial business management skills to 45 participants.

The training encompassed various aspects, including business planning, SWOT analysis, financial management, and meticulous record-keeping. Participants also crafted a business plan for 2024, covering the management of a fishing boat's working capital.

Ayurzana Puntsagdavaa, an FAO officer, highlighted the program's contribution to sustainable MSME development and economic growth in the Sepik region.

Donald Mulo, a workshop participant, expressed his appreciation for the knowledge gained, particularly in financial management, recognizing its substantial value for his group's business.

FAO remains dedicated to fostering MSME growth in the region through the EU-STREIT PNG Program, with a steadfast commitment to building resilience and promoting development within local communities.