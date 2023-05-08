Experts take stage in summit opener

In this morning’s session opener, Papua New Guinean was given the opportunity to listen from Japan’s independent think-tank and consulting firm, the Japanese Development Institute (JDI) Chairman Dr Shoichi Kobayashi.

Dr Kobayashi outlined the definition of Special Economic Zones & Global Trend and the experiences of special economic zones throughout the world.

JDI was established in the 1980s that aimed to strengthen social development strategies and plans; and in operating SEZs by directly dealing with the top leaders and calling in private investments in more than 30 countries throughout the world.

By taking advantages of these experiences, JDI is a partner ready to support PNG’s stance to the next level. They are here in PNG to help the country drive its SEZ agenda and goals.

Recently a team of JDI experts including Dr Kobayashi visited proposed SEZ sites in the country; and at the end of the summit tomorrow, JDI will make their recommendations.

Meantime, Dr Dairo Quaranta from the International Finance Corporation was speaker up next after JDI to give an insight on the ‘Global Experience of IFC Development’. The next speaker was Price Waterhouse Coopers India, represented by Dr Mohammad Athar who made an impressive presentation on the importance on ‘Financing of SEZs’.

The speakers have delivered a an important insight on what is required for SEZ establishments, and the learnings to push PNG through with the concept.

With these presentations, the country’s leaders at the national and provincial level remain challenged.