Equipment To Boost Road Program

This will see a new part for transforming PNG into a middle-income country by converting poverty corridors into economic corridors.

The donation was given under the project for Capacity Development on Road Maintenance (CDRM) Phase 2.

The CDRM program was first implemented under the Phase 1 rollout back in 2013, which saw the implementation in four provinces of West New Britain, East Sepik, Western Highlands and Morobe provinces.

The launching in Kokopo marks yet another milestone achievement between the Government of Japan and PNG’s ongoing relationship as far as the development of road infrastructure is concerned.

The Department of Works is now the proud recipient of these Japanese Donated machineries and will be put to good use under the Connect PNG 2020 – 2040 program by the Government.

Minister for Works, Michael Nali officiated on behalf of the Prime Minister, James Marape during the launch on December 14, 2021.

“Today marks an important occasion and a great opportunity to see a development partner like Japan consolidate their support to harness the Connect PNG Program is set in a high note.

“The Connect PNG Road Transport Infrastructure Redevelopment Plan 2020 – 2040: A new part for transforming PNG into a middle income country by converting poverty corridors into economic corridors.

“With this machineries donated will greatly benefit this Connect PNG Program and transform the country,” Minister Nali said.

The ENBP is the first recipient of the Japanese donated machineries under the Phase 2 rollout of the CDRM program for the New Guinea Islands region. The other recipient of the CDRM Phase 2 program is Madang, West Sepik and Western provinces.

They will also get support from Japan, which is in the pipeline to be announced when the Department of Works on behalf of the Government is ready.

The rural population in PNG will see some improvement on roads after the Japanese International Corporation Agency (JICA) announcement of the continued efforts to implement the CDRM Phase 2 to strengthen and building capacity of Department of Works at the sub-national road network level for four provinces in the country.

Secretary for Works, David Wereh said the department is adamant that this Joint Project Capacity Development on Road Maintenance Phase 2 will be a successful relationship with JICA following a successful completion of the CDRM Phase 1, which saw the implementation of the projects in Kimbe, Mt Hagen, Wewak and Morobe since 2013.

The National Road Transport Strategy, the National Road Network Strategy (NRNS), the Connect PNG Policy 2020-2040 and JICA CDRM project phase 1-2 in 4-8 provinces is supplementing the 21,000kms of sub-national road network.

“The provincial and district roads improvement for accessibility to the rural population, to access the market and the successful delivery of government goods and services to the remote parts of PNG.

“In 2013, under the CDRM Phase 1 program, forty-eight (48) road construction equipment were donated by JICA grant aid under this program and piloted in West New Britain, Morobe, Western Highlands and East Sepik province.”

In 2016 the second donation of 15 additional road construction equipment were given through the Phase 1 of the project.