EMPNG empowering women

As the driving force behind the PNG LNG Project, EMPNG is dedicated to fostering career, business, and community development opportunities for its workforce to responsibly meet global energy demands.

EMPNG Chairperson and Managing Director Tera Shandro, underscored the company's global benchmarks in breaking traditional gender stereotypes and barriers. With nearly 650 women employed across PNG LNG, EMPNG has trained over 200 highly skilled technicians, with 30 per cent being women—a rate surpassing many countries where the company operates.

Under the theme "Count Her In - Invest in Women. Accelerate Progress. Inspire Inclusion," women within EMPNG shared insights on their professional growth. Alma Gaso, currently on assignment with ExxonMobil Singapore, praised EMPNG for providing opportunities to broaden her expertise beyond her field of study.

Kymerlee Cholai, EMPNG’s Lawyer, highlighted the company's commitment to nurturing talent and fostering growth across various disciplines.

EMPNG champions diversity and inclusivity by investing in programs that empower women through education, knowledge sharing, and skills development.

The company’s dedication extends beyond its premises to various civic organizations, including Counterpart International and the Business Coalition for Women, among others.

Tera Shandro affirmed EMPNG's commitment to creating equal opportunities for women, emphasizing that empowering women doesn't just advance individuals but moves the entire world forward.