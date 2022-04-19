Eda City bus service launched

The capital city’s Governor Powes Parkop said NCDC has been in discussion with relevant stakeholders for a long time to provide this service.

Five Apec buses, now owned by NCDC will service three routes starting tomorrow.

Route 1: Gerehu to Laloki via 9-Mile Roundabout

Route 2: 9-Mile to Manu and return back to 9-Mile

Route 3: Gerehu- Baruni- Badihagwa-Ela Beach- Koura Way- Waigani- Gerehu.

“This service is affordable, convenient and a safe transport system for our city,” said Governor Parkop.

Road Traffic Authority CEO, Nelson Terema added that the Eda Bus Service will provide service to the unserviced routes in the city.

Transport Secretary, Roy Mumu who gave his address on behalf of Transport Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Sam Basil said, the service, to be operated under NCDC, is long overdue for city residents.

“Traffic congestion is a result of lack of transport system in the city. The objective of Eda City bus is to have an efficient bus service.

Governor Parkop said this is the first phase of the program where commuters are expected to pay using cash. The second phase will see the introduction of a ticketing system similar to other cities around the world.

“We will monitor, assess and eventually transit to phase two where we will see the introduction of a ticketing system which will progress onto having smart cards for payment,” he added.