Data Sharing Key To NID

Stakeholders who attended the workshop spoke highly of the NID project saying it plays an essential role in the country.

Data governance as mentioned in the public sector ensures secure data transfer and delivery across shared service platforms.

Executive Manager for Digital Government & Shared Services (DICT), Robertson Asari said that sharing data more effectively across governments and organizations is key to effective democracy.

How do we manage it, how do we secure it, what’s the best model, what are the different legislations, that we can actually review and reform so that we compliment digital development in terms of where data plays critical to it.

“What we are doing now, the discussion is good so far we getting some points from the agencies who hold critical data like the National ID. National ID is a very interesting case with the elections, citizen data from the sub national level from the wards to the provincial level and national level has to be synchronized, and can be used to update commonwealth books.

He said there is no mechanism to implement that at least not by any legislation, which is the reason why the workshop is important to bring the stakeholders to discuss such issues, so that it progresses and in time put in the correct legislative framework and policies.

“Hopefully in the next five years, we see an old person or a villager going into the bank just showing his national ID and has access to the TIN registration or driver’s license and all these different services that we aspire as a government to our citizens.