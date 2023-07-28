Chief Ombudsman visits DWU

Chief Ombudsman Richard Pagen and his team, addressed staff and students on the roles and functions of the Ombudsman Commission, at the SVD Memorial Auditorium (SVDMA). It was full to capacity.

DWU’s President, Professor Fr Philip Gibbs warmly welcomed the visitors.

“The Office of the Ombudsman Commission, plays a very important role, in ensuring the constitution of Papua New Guinea is protected, and we are honoured to have the 8th Chief Ombudsman Commissioner speak to us,” said Professor Fr Gibbs.

In his reflection, the Chief Ombudsman highlighted and shared insights on the four pillars of the Ombudsman Commission, with examples from several controversial issues that were brought to the attention of the Office of the Ombudsman Commission and how these issues were handled.

Students had the opportunity to ask questions and learn about important issues raised in government and the Ombudsman Commission’s role in addressing these issues.

Students were encouraged to speak up and bring matters of concern to the attention of the Ombudsman Commission. Chief Ombudsman Pagen reminded all present that as Papua New Guineans, we have a responsibility to uphold our sovereignty and protect our constitution.

He advised students to focus on their studies, however, that they should also be courageous to report on corrupt or unjust practices.

“The Office of the Ombudsman Commission is available to assist every citizen of this nation,” he said.

PNG International Studies student and recently crowned Miss Divine Word University, Caitlen Latumahina, valued the significance of this visit.

“It is important to be aware of the good work that the Ombudsman Commission is doing to keep the government of the day in check and to continue to uphold the constitution of our country,” Miss Latumahina said.