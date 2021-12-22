Canada Supports KTF’s COVID Efforts

The Canada Fund is providing a welcome boost to the KTF’s Project Airborne, by supporting a range of COVID-19 prevention activities KTF delivers across rural Oro (Northern) Province.

Project Airborne, was given funds by the Canada Fund in support of the most recent delivery of hygiene supplies to Oro Province, as well as its first round of vaccination patrols across the region.

With Canada’s support alongside the PNG-Australia Partnership and corporate donations, Project Airborne has delivered over 135,000 water, sanitation and hygiene products. It has also delivered 212,000 items of personal protective equipment to aid posts, schools and colleges, and delivered awareness in excess of 336,000 people across Oro, Central, Western and New Ireland provinces.

The Delta variant is present in the country with the risk of new strain Omicron looming. It is vital to maintain a good supply of sanitation, hygiene and personal protective equipment to remote regions, and now more than ever, people need to implement the Niupela Pasin and adhere to its mandatory measures put in place.

High Commissioner-designate to Papua New Guinea, Mark Glauser, said, “The COVID-19 pandemic is a global threat that does not recognize borders. It will only be overcome through coordinated global action. The Government of Canada is committed to supporting equitable access to sanitation supplies, vaccines and education, in order to prevent further devastating health, social, economic and security impacts on people around the world. We’re proud to be supporting the great work of the Kokoda Track Foundation to keep the Oro Province in PNG safe.”

In collaboration with the Northern (Oro) Provincial Health Authority, KTF assumed its initial vaccination patrols in the Northern Beaches and Kokoda Rural LLG.

Led by Kokoda Memorial Hospital’s HEO, Florence Tumbari, the team comprised of suitably qualified individuals in administering vaccinations, Peter Mabin (Medicine) and Michelle Miana (Pharmacy).

In two weeks, the team have moved across villages in the Kokoda region raising awareness and addressing any concerns regarding the virus and vaccinations, while also offering to administer the J&J dose to those interested. A slow and steady growth of people wanting to protect their community and be vaccinated was evident.

In rural areas, the team uncovered that the main source of vaccination information was through social media platforms like Facebook (now Meta) and WhatsApp. With much of it being inaccurate and misleading, the team took the reins and disseminated correct information.