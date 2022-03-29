BCFW Leadership Course Goes Online

This year, the course will be delivered online in partnership with TAFE Queensland, a move that will not only enrich the digital skills of the participants but also increase further professional opportunities for them.

Delivering the course online means participants have the flexibility of attending work and carrying out their day-to-day official duties while at the same time, taking up the course.

The course will be conducted two days per week with a three-hour contact period for each day. Participants will have access to the TAFE Queensland online library where they can access resources and tools for assignments and research.

Through the BCFW, Papua New Guinea’s corporate sector is working to develop women into leadership positions across public and private sectors.

Businesses recognise the value their female staff bring to the company and admit that gender equality is good for business, thus, the growing demand for BCFW’s leadership course, the Certificate IV Leadership & Management Course.

“My confidence increased, I am assertive and make sound decisions, my ability to carry out operational plans has been strengthened and I have better problem solving skills,” said Mary Debola, Certificate IV Leadership and Management cohort 17 participant.

The course covers key competencies, essential for emerging female talent serving in or preparing for their first management roles.

These competencies include:

Communication strategies

Developing personal work priorities

Developing and using emotional intelligence

Demonstrating leadership in the workplace

Coordinating business operational plans

Organising business meetings

Applying risk management; and

Building and maintaining business relationships

The Certificate IV Leadership & Management Course has successfully run 19 cohorts in Port Moresby, Lae and the Autonomous Region of Bougainville, impacting 294 professional women.

“This course transformed me. Prior to the course, I did not know how to resolve problems within the team but after acquiring these new skills, I am mastering the art of conflict resolution,” added another participant, Raysie Walevo.

Business leaders acknowledge that it is critical and is of business value to have women as leaders and decision-makers at all levels.

“Continued education is vital in developing the skills of all our employees, and the Coalition’s Certificate IV Leadership & Management Course helps us do exactly that,” said Colin Stone, CEO of Digicel PNG.

“We are extremely proud of the growth shown by our team that have gone through the program. This sends an important message to our female staff that there is a real opportunity for significant career development here at Digicel PNG.

“This course is recommended for any business in PNG.”