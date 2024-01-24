Bad weather causes havoc in New Ireland

Critical warnings have been given to villagers to move inland and also restrict the travelling of boats to and from the islands.

New Ireland Disaster Office Manager, Terence Tasia has condemned all transportation by boat as a warning of strong winds and swelling seas has been already issued. With yesterday’s (Tuesday 23rd January) sea swelling that was recorded as the highest, paving 30 meters inland, deposited debris and destroyed houses situated near the sea.

Tatau Ward 2 councillor, Sentrel Niu Ailan LLG, John Langele Jr has issued a warning to all coastal communities in the wake of devastating damages caused by very large surf hitting the area since Saturday, January 20th.

He said despite prior warnings issued last week, the severity of the predicted surf was not taken seriously, leading to widespread destruction across the Islands of the Tabar Group, particularly in the northern areas. Numerous coastal communities, including Tupinmida, Makake, Samteda, Konomu, Bitit, Sauno, Lakavil, Tauvoi, Kepnapik, Bousei, Kudokudon, Pekinatngis, Suvut, Kabak, Konkkichir, Lawa, Barvei, and Sos, Pekinberiu have reported extensive damages to homes and infrastructure.

The impact of this event has been catastrophic, covering all areas and leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

“We urge all residents and communities to prioritize safety and take this warning seriously to prevent further devastation,” said Langele Jr.

Meantime, the provincial disaster team is closely monitoring the situation to provide a brief to the Provincial Administrator for further safety measures to be taken. All coastal villages along the East Coast were advised to move inland as continuous high tide and swelling are ongoing. Initial relief support has been provided to affected villages along coastal New Ireland.

Authorities are urging all residents and stakeholders in coastal areas to take immediate precautions and evacuate as necessary. The safety and well-being of all individuals in these at-risk areas are of utmost concern.

So far, there has been one confirmed casualty an 8-year-old boy who drowned during the disaster in Putput village.