B’ville physical planning board sworn in

The Board consists of nine new members who pledged their oath and are currently undergoing an induction workshop about the roles and responsibilities of board members.

ABG Minister for Lands, Physical Planning, Environment and Conservation, Robert Hamal Sawa, congratulated the new members of the BPP Board but also cautioned them to work within the confines of the BPP Act 2013.

“Please note that you will be listed in the ABG’s book as the second batch of the board members who were chosen to form the BPP Board under the BPP Act 2013 on the 27th of February 2021,” Sawa stated.

“As new members of BPP Board, let me caution you to operate within the confines of the BPP Act 2013. You all are expected to deliberate on all BPP Board agenda items for new development initiatives upon its merits and within the context of the Physical Planning requirements as detailed in the BPP regulations and from the technical advice provided to you by the ABG DLPPEC Physical Planners.

“I am aware that some of you are new to the BPP Board whilst others have served in the Board under the old regime of the ABG public service using the PNG Physical Planning Act 1998.”

Sawa outlined key expectations of the board, including:

Applications for rezoning

BPP board members are to appreciate the development trend of a growing town, the environmental impact of development, its relationships and compatibility to the surroundings, the nature of development the rezoning will trigger and how it will harmonise with the development growth of the emerging urban centre.

Applications for new development initiatives

BPP board members are to make decisions depending on the merits of this category using physical planning tools to establish the ideal proposition, which will encourage and foster sound economic development but within the context of user friendly and environmental sustainability concepts.

Applications for urban development leases

To facilitate for harmonious and an integrated approach, this category of application will be an enabler to private involvement in the very small percentage (3 percent) of state land. In this category, a good portion of state land may be granted to private investors for new development initiatives. You are expected to consider this category of application on its merits with clear insight on user friendly, harmonious relationships. When considerations are based on economical sustainability, the nature of development must complement all fonts, including the financial capacity and the developer’s capabilities in the land development arena. To encourage all forms of development, specific judgmental considerations must be giving to all developers on equal footing so to maximise equal opportunities with the intention to enable all of the potential developers to excel going forward.

Applications for redevelopment

BPP board members are to be cautious to the immediate environmental surroundings and the nature of development, its aesthetical appearance and its impact on the growth of the urban centre. Hence, any decision has to be based on physical surroundings, sound economic considerations and environmental sustainable concepts.

The BPP board members were challenged to perform their task with due diligence by embracing transparency and good governance as virtues of good leadership without fear or favour from external forces.

“May your conduct and performance be of excellent standard for Bougainville to achieve good design forms that will enable well-articulated frameworks of towns and district centres,” he said.