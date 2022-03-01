B’ville Constitution Commission Sworn In

The Commission consists of 40 members who take on the task of drafting a home-grown constitution for an independent sovereign state of Bougainville in the near future.

President of the Autonomous Region of Bougainville, Ishmael Toroama, stressed that independence was Bougainville’s agenda and the Commission now has the important task of working together to create a constitution that reflects the dreams and aspirations of Bougainville.

“Independence is Bougainville’s agenda, not the National Government, and as such, we must work on creating a brand-new constitution that captures the views and reflects the dreams and aspirations of all Bougainvilleans across the region,” Toroama said.

He added that the government and the Commission must set a benchmark so that the next generation will follow in their steps.

President Toroama heads the commission as the chairman, Vice President Patrick Nisira as alternate chairman whilst Attorney General and Minister for Law and Justice and Bougainville Independence Mission, Ezekiel Masatt, is the deputy chairperson.

The commissioners were selected across all four regions of Bougainville from the Atolls/Nissan and North, Central and South Bougainville representing various stakeholders that include veterans, women, churches and youth.

Upon their swearing in, the commissioners were challenged to represent the whole of Bougainville regardless of their stakeholder groups and regions.

Masatt called on the commissioners to put aside regionalism and stakeholder status and work together as a team to deliver this important task of drafting the constitution of an independent Bougainville.

“To be independent is a choice Bougainvilleans chose through the referendum.

“We voted because we wanted change and I appeal to all of us to be humble and work together to create this constitution for Bougainville,” he stated.

The Commissioners were sworn in by the Senior Provincial Magistrate Bruce Tasikul.

It is anticipated that the commission will produce a draft constitution in the first quarter of 2025.