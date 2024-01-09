ANG commence flights at Nadzab Tomodachi airport

The National Airports Corporation Ltd (NAC) welcomed Air Niugini flights resuming operations as of yesterday. NAC congratulated Air Niugini on the successful transition, marking a significant collaboration with airline operators like PNG Air to enhance passenger services.

Passengers, including Air Niugini passengers, will be processed at the new Nadzab Tomodachi International Terminal. The old terminal will continue to handle cargo processing exclusively for Air Niugini and PNG Air.

Having officially opened on December 4, 2023, the new terminal initially accommodated PNG Air, successfully integrating with the NAC Common User Passenger Processing System (CUPPS).

NAC Acting Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Dominic Kaumu stated: "As planned, Air Niugini has smoothly transitioned its systems to the NAC system, commencing normal operations at the new terminal today. B737 operations from the new aerobridges have also successfully commenced."

NAC assures stakeholders that customs, immigration and quarantine systems, including offices, are fully operational in the new terminal, awaiting arrangements for Regular Passenger Transport for international operations, organised by the Department of Transport.