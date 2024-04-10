19-year-old meth arrest a wake-up call

Guinness issued this statement after 19-year-old Cecilla Kumbakor who appeared in Court on meth charges was arrested again inside the court room after the police found meth implements in her possession.

On Monday, Magistrate Paul Nii who presided over the matter issued verbal instructions for police to search the 19-year old after he saw her behaving abnormally inside the Court house.

A police detective who was present in Court searched the 19-year old and found a bong and some ear buds in her possession.

The bong and ear buds are common implements used by people who smoke and inhale the meth drug.

The discovery caused a furor inside the court room compelling Magistrate Nii to suspend the matter.

Reflecting on the mater, Guinness said the court must seriously reconsider granting bail to people who are addicted to illicit drugs.

Meanwhile, Guinness said the 19year old together with a male and two other women were previously arrested and charged for possessing and consuming meth.

ACP Guinness said the 19-year old was released on bail while her accomplices were detained at Bomana Prison awaiting their court appearances.

The four of them were present at the court house when police found the drug implements in the 19-year old’s possession.

She was later charged and detained at the Boroko cell.