Vital services reach remote Maramb

Mission Aviation Fellowship (MAF) partners with Kompiam District Hospital to fly medical teams to remote communities in Enga Province to foster hope for disease prevention, education and envisioning a brighter future for the children of the communities.

“There’s hope every time you see a school. Hope for many good things, hope for the future, hope that the common diseases we see will be reduced. Every time you educate someone, you're passing prevention messages to them,” said Doctor Ray Feluwa, who is a registered rural doctor at Kompiam Hospital.

More than 150 children are attending the local school, this is enough students to build the community in the future.

“For me as a doctor, I advise the aid post’s Community Health Worker (CHW) or nursing officer, who is there at the health centre. Every opportunity that you get you talk to the students. This is one of those opportunities. I remember all the other clinics that I've gone to. This is the only place that has a school.”

The community is situated at Rum airstrip, where MAF operates. Engrave Jaka from the local community has seen the support from a school, airstrip and health centre done over the years.

“I have seen the changes taking place. There is a health centre here, a school, an airstrip. I have seen it,” said Engrave.

Serah Jetleey a CHW also shared saying; “I believe that God will bless us more than this. I am a CHW but they (the school kids) will become doctors and pilots.”

The community is praying that God will bless their children with a good education and perhaps one day those children will bring back that blessing to the community.

“I tell the students. ‘If anybody wants to be a teacher, you will come and join me.’ I will be here because I am from this community,” said Fred Bill, a teacher at Maramb Primary School.