Single mom jets off to a new gig in Australia

Dulcie Sagi, from ward 14 in Kamkumung, Morobe Province, is no different.

She determinedly ticked all boxes to make sure she secured a spot in the Lae Labour Mobility program, an initiative of Lae MP, John Rosso, which is run by Tok Stret Consulting Ltd.

She is the only female in the group of 16 candidates who travelled to Australia. They were farewelled on Saturday, February 24th, in the Lae City Authority office.

Of the 16, five of them received their airplane tickets from LCA chief executive officer, Robin Calistus, and left for the airport to start their journey that same day.

Dulcie was one of them. With mixed emotions, she hugged her two primary school-aged children and got on the waiting airport shuttle.

“It’s a very important opportunity that John Rosso has given to us,” she said.

“I’m thankful. I’m a single mother with two kids here. My husband left us and got married to another wife. John Rosso gave the opportunity to mothers like us to work, earn money and look after our kids, like pay their school fees and all these. So, I’m thankful for this program, Lae Labour Mobility.”

Dulcie almost did not make it. During a medical check in January, she was told that she had tuberculosis. She was then advised to go for a second check-up.

“I went for a second test again and they found that I was clear,” she said. “So, they processed my visa and ticket and now I’m able to go.

“I was so upset that I would miss a golden chance if I had that disease. I asked my family to give me money and I went for the re-check. I had an x-ray done again and I was cleared.”

It cost her K100 to do the second medical check at the Lae International Hotel; money that is hard to come by for most of these candidates who barely scrape through on minimum wage.

Dulcie initially worked in Frabelle’s fish processing plant for eight years. She then moved to the Lae Biscuit Company, working in the production area for six years.

Her experience has secured her a job in the meat works industry in Brisbane.

She shared that her partner left her and the children four years ago, with Dulcie having to pay the children’s school fees and catering to their daily needs.

“It is not easy,” she said. “I was working very hard to look after them and pay their school fees, put them in school and all this.

“God has 100 ways to help people. I’m thankful from my heart that I am going. We have signed four-year contracts. I’m sad, my son is sad, my daughter is sad but I told them, I will send your money. I will come during holidays to see you both.”

Tok Stret Consulting program manager, Julian Byrne, applauded the candidates for their perseverance and dedication and outlined that within three months, a total of 69 candidates have been sent out of Lae district to work in Australia.

They aim to send 200 per year. The age range for candidates is between 25 and 40.

Those interested in taking part in the mobility program can visit the Lae City Authority office at Morobe Haus at Top Town, formerly known as ‘Vele Rumana’.