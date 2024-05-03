Pride of PNG Women Awards 2024

These awards are a flagship event, celebrating the contributions of women to Papua New Guinea's societal and economic development.

The event is under the patronage of the Governor General, Grand Chief Sir Bob Dadae who has been a staunch supporter since the inception of the awards.

This year’s awards were officially launched on May 1 2024, in Port Moresby by the Chairman of CPL Foundation, Sir Mahesh Patel, alongside the governor general. The launch was attended by partners, dignitaries, and media representatives.

According to Sir Mahesh Patel, the awards aim to recognize and affirm the essential role that women play in driving forward Papua New Guinea’s future. The event is a platform to both celebrate and invest in the outstanding achievements of women across various fields.

During the launch, Grand Chief Sir Bob Dadae expressed his pride in the impact and evolution of the awards over the years, praising the CPL Foundation for its commitment to recognizing these remarkable women.

Nominations for the 2024 awards are open until July 19th across six categories:

The Brave and Courageous Award

The Care and Compassion Award

The Woman Entrepreneur Award

The Community Spirit Award

The Sports Icon Award

The Young Leader Award

The award winners will be celebrated at a ceremony scheduled for August 30, 2024, at the APEC Haus in Port Moresby.

This event promises to be a significant occasion, supported by various program partners including Post Courier, Air Niugini, Lamana Hotel, Next of Kin Productions, and Pidgin Productions.

These awards not only highlight individual achievements but also contribute to broader societal appreciation and empowerment of women in Papua New Guinea, reinforcing their vital roles in diverse sectors of the country.