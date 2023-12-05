Everyone has a role

These members of society often face mistreatment, are more susceptible to abuse, have higher mortality rates compared to persons without disabilities, and have a higher illiteracy rate as well.

Speaking during the commemoration of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, at the Eriku Oval, Australian Consul-General in Lae, Mark Foxe, voiced the need for every member of the community to promote the rights of People With Disabilities (PWDs).

This is so that people with disabilities can lead and participate in the decision-making processes that affect them.

“Australia recognises the importance of the principle: ‘Nothing about us without us’,” he stated.

“Overcoming the challenges faced by people with disabilities requires a concerted effort from development partners, from NGOs, from community partners, from governments and commercial partners.

“Australia recognises that an inclusive, accessible and sustainable world is one which recognises the diversity of people, especially those with disabilities, and empowers those who often experience multiple disadvantages, such as women and girls with disabilities, and people with disabilities who live in remote and rural areas.”

Foxe outlined that apart from supporting several disability reviews and workshops, Australia is assisting the PNG Government to ratify and implement the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. They are also looking at a communications guide that details inclusive and appropriate terms to use when engaging with PWDs.

“And importantly, we are working to ensure disability-inclusive practices are incorporated into every activity, delivered through the PNG-Australia Partnership,” he said.

“Long pasim toktok blong mi, mi luksave long displa impotent dei, na yumi mas halivim narapla long wok bung wantaim.”