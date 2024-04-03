Child Grant Payment Agreement signed

The collaboration will facilitate the disbursement of cash grants to the beneficiaries of the National Child Nutrition and Social Protection Project.

The World Bank and Center for Excellence in Financial Inclusion (CEFI) co-signed the MoU as well.

The World Bank’s Health Specialist, Johnston Riven gave a brief overview of the CNSP project.

On behalf of the Task Team Leader, Ning Fu, he said this US$80 Million (K293 million) project is the first World Bank’s multi-sectoral project focusing on improving the nutrition of pregnant mothers and children between the ages of 0 to 2 years in the country.

He said the Department of Justice and Attorney General is responsible for the overall coordination of the project, the Department of Health is the second component responsible for the nutrition component whilst the DFCDR is the third component responsible for the Child Grant disbursement.

MiBank is one of the payment service providers engaged based on its mobile money access payment and digital financial services products to help beneficiaries open Bank Accounts to access the Child Grants.

MiBank Chief Executive Officer, Tony Westaway said, “This project is a good fit for what we do.

“We really embrace this project because it helps the vulnerable people including mothers and children and I thank the Department for the partnership,” he said.

CEFI executive director, Saliya J. Ranasinghe talked about how the collaborative arrangement in rolling out the project will impact the future of this country.

“I am encouraged that this project will change the future of this country and we are happy to be part of this significant project,” he said.

In his closing remarks, Secretary Jerry Ubase thanked the MiBank, The World Bank and CEFI for the understanding reached.

He said this project will help the government to address the stunting and other related issues in the country.

“We are looking forward to seeing this project rolled out right around the country commencing with the pilot provinces,” Ubase said.

The first four pilot Districts are; Gazelle in ENBP, Madang in Manang Province, Kundiawa Gembolg in Simbu Province, and North Fly in Western Province.