Boosting PNG Immunization Program

A crucial contribution came in the form of 800 Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI) kits, which were presented to the NDOH.

These kits will enable healthcare workers to promptly respond to any adverse reactions that children may experience immediately after receiving their vaccines.

Dr. Ananda Amarasinghe, the team lead of WHO's Vaccine-Preventable Diseases and Immunization division, was present to personally hand over the AEFI kits to Dr. Edward Waramin of the NDOH.

This collaboration aims to strengthen immunization efforts and ensure the safety and well-being of children in Papua New Guinea.