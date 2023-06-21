Private submarine missing during Titanic wreckage expedition

Among the five passengers believed to be trapped in the vessel are a British businessman, a Pakistani billionaire and his teenage son, and a renowned Titanic researcher.

The missing passengers have been identified as Hamish Harding, the chairman of Action Aviation and a well-known adventurer; Shahzada Dawood, vice chairman of Dawood Hercules, along with his 19-year-old son, Suleman Dawood; and Paul-Henri Nargeolet, an esteemed Titanic explorer associated with RMS Titanic, the company that owns the salvage rights to the ship. Stockton Rush, the CEO of OceanGate, the company operating the submarine, is also on board.

OceanGate's expedition offered individuals the rare opportunity to witness the Titanic wreckage firsthand, with a seat on the submarine costing $250,000. The company emphasized that each dive had a scientific purpose alongside the exploration aspect.

Hamish Harding, in particular, is recognized for his achievements as an adventurer and holds multiple records with the Guinness Book of World Records. As the chairman of Action Aviation, he caters to high-profile clientele in the aviation industry. Harding was previously part of a space mission led by Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin and had eagerly anticipated the Titanic expedition.

Shahzada Dawood, a British-Pakistani businessman and the vice chairman of Dawood Hercules, hails from a prominent family with a substantial fortune. He is known for his philanthropic endeavors and serves on the board of the SETI Institute. Dawood's son, Suleman, is a 19-year-old accompanying him on the ill-fated dive.

Paul-Henri Nargeolet, an expert in Titanic exploration, has led several expeditions to the wreckage site. He is the director of underwater research for RMS Titanic, which operates exhibits featuring artifacts from the ship, attracting millions of visitors.

Stockton Rush, the CEO of OceanGate, has a background in aviation and holds the distinction of becoming the youngest jet transport-rated pilot at the age of 19. Rush founded OceanGate in 2009 and oversees the company's financial and engineering strategies.

The search operation for the missing submarine is being conducted by the US and Canadian authorities, utilizing a wide range of assets, including ships, planes, and sonar buoys.

The remote area of the North Atlantic Ocean where the Titanic sank presents significant challenges for the rescue mission. OceanGate, along with government agencies and deep-sea companies, is mobilizing all available resources to locate and rescue the trapped passengers.

As the world anxiously awaits updates on the fate of those on board the submarine, hopes and prayers are being shared for their safe return.