PIF reaches out to Tonga following devastation by volcano and tsunami

Puna said like the rest of the Forum family, he is shocked by the volcanic eruptions in Tonga.

“Even from the relative safety of Suva, we could feel and hear the eruptions which rocked the Kingdom and large parts of the region to its core.”

Puna said he is anxious about the safety and welfare of the people of Tonga and pledge the resources of the Pacific Islands Forum to Tonga.

He will try and speak with the Prime Minister once communications have been restored.

“In the coming hours and days we will get a clearer picture of the situation in Tonga, as well as the rest of the Blue Pacific Continent.

In the meantime, I ask that we keep the people and Government of Tonga in our thoughts and prayers as they respond to this once in a millennium natural disaster,” Puna said.

Photo file RNZ Pacific Caption: Secretary General of the Pacific Islands Forum, Henry Puna