Everyday People PNG : Nathan Tawa

I come from Hela originally but I am Mt Hagen born and bred so the Western Highlands is home for me. I have two sisters and three brothers who all live in Mt Hagen too. I love listening to gospel songs, country and hip-hop music. But my all-time favorite singer is Michael Bolton, you know… his songs are just very meaningful to me. When I complete my studies I plan to return to my home province and work as a licensed electrician. To have been a part of the first ever Wabag Peace Festival last year, as a young Papua New Guinean man, it was interesting for me because it will be... we, the young people who will initiate change for our future. I have a mother and sisters so we must promote peace in our communities and I’m happy to learn from this experience and hopefully be a role model in the future for other young men like me.

Nathan Tawa, Enga Province