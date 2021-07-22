Not Culture – A Podcast Not About Culture

Both are content creators for a tech start up called Niunet, a company focused on making information more accessible to people across Papua New Guinea, who do not have the money or the technology required to access the internet.

The duo have so far released eight episodes and the feedback has been positive. They try to release an episode every fortnight as it is the only time they are able to afford the data required to air the podcast and they are self-sponsors with no external financial backing.

Godfreeman stated: “We try our best to release every fortnight because that’s when our day jobs pay us and we have enough money to afford the internet it requires to post stuff which is something we found out is one of the difficulties involved in creating a podcast.”

The two cite podcasts of others as the inspiration that led to creating NOT CULTURE off their mobile devices in a room at home.

“The podcast where people just let go and do whatever they want were the biggest inspirations for us. They let us know that it was okay to be completely insane online and you can find the same sort of people who would listen to that somewhere out there and I thought that was a endearing aspect of the entire process,” said Godfreeman.

His co-host Daniel Lovai shared the same sentiments adding: “I definitely listen to a lot of other podcasts like Joe Rogan and all the other ones where they are always discussing either pop culture or things that interest them so in a way I feel like we try to emulate that with our show.”

Godfreeman expressed that at the end of the day the main purpose of the podcast was to set a space where they could talk about anything that came to mind, unfiltered, and see how their listeners perceived it.

“Obviously along the way, in processes like these, you’re going to find that people do appreciate this sort of thing and then they do reach out to you and give you incredibly good feedback. Which is, to me, the weirdest thing about the entire process is just how accepting a lot of people were to just our ramblings which is what we could dumb down the podcast to be.”

Not Culture is a podcast not about culture, generally telling the world that there is a lot more going on in PNG than just culture.