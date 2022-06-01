PCR Labs set up

Dr Daoni said currently the country is using AgRDT rapid tests and GeneXpert’s for diagnosis of the disease which are available in all the designated sites in the provinces. Further PCR tests are done to determine the VoC, outside of the country.

PCR testing is a Molecular testing to determine the Variant of Concern (VoC), and to help with Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS), which is an integral part of molecular testing. PNG has been sending its samples to Brisbane and Singapore for Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) but that will be over soon and will further cut down on the delayed turnaround times for the results. This is very welcoming news for the country to strengthen the overall Health System. The PCR lab will not only support COVID-19 test, but also TB, HIV and other infectious diseases which we have long waited for many years.

Dr Daoni said, “Clinical laboratories are of paramount importance in mitigating the COVID-19 pandemic and other future disease outbreaks and pandemics. From early diagnosis, Clinical Laboratories play a crucial role in monitoring disease progression and surveillance, assessing and managing complications, assessment of treatment responses and in assessing the prevalence of diseases in the community.”

“These laboratories included Nonga for New Guinea Islands (NGI), ANGAU for Momase, Mt Hagen and Goroka for the Highlands and CPHL and PNG IMR for the Southern region.”

Dr Daoni says timely and accurate diagnosis of the disease is essential for early initiation of treatment as well as to prevent the transmission

Meanwhile PNG reported a cumulative of 44, 432 COVID-19 cases on May 27th. A total of 482,485 tests were conducted using the testing platforms in the country. Vaccination rates are at 6.5 % (330, 825) of eligible people aged 18 years and over have had the first dose of vaccine and 5.3% (271,349) fully vaccinated.