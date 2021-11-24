NEHASA Covid-19 fundraising a success

The intensive fundraising appeal, which ran from October 3rd to 17th, raised K108, 440, to combat the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

In close consultation with the Eastern Highlands Provincial Health Authority (EHPHA), the NEHASA was able to acquire 200 oxygen cylinders, 28 oxygen regulators, 28 Flow Meter, 250 Ivermectin MG Tablets, 200 Dexamethasone injection 4mg/ml 2MI IP/BP/USP, 55 Dexamethasone 4mg Tablets, 100Tabs/Pkt BP/USP, 1 Infusion Pump and other essential equipment which was needed in the COVID-19 facility.

The group also bought 60 plastic Chairs, Power Extension Chords, Power Boards, Disposable Musk Boxes, Hot Water Urns, Hand Sanitizers, and Pressure Sprayers.

President of NEHASA, Jarmol Hogi thanked everyone who responded to the appeal.

“Your assistance in this dire time of need is highly appreciated. Your assistance is a blessing to so many individuals, families and communities around Eastern Highlands Province. We are sure that the contribution that you made will contribute to saving lives,” Hogi said.

He also extended sincere thanks to generous contributions from corporate bodies, saying the ultimate desire is to see the people whom they are trying to help, realize God’s plan in their life.

“It is our prayer that in the process of helping and contributing, you will find the inspiration to continue to help others who are in need; both strangers and friends,” Hogi concluded.

NEHASA reported that the K271.04 remaining in their account will be forwarded to assist the National Eastern Highlands Adventist Medical Students carry out medical ministry on December 6th-17th in the province.

As the situation is improving and things are returning to normalcy, the NEHASA requested that people not be ignorant but continue to adhere to the basic preventive measures such as wearing a mask, social distancing and hand sanitizing and get vaccinated if necessary.