Yanga church nears completion

Construction started in May and is almost complete.

“We have a K351,000 worth of project that we are going to put here,” said the manager of Ahi Hope Foundation, Willard Bogan.

“This is one of the major projects that is delivered from the K2.5 million dividend that was paid out recently from the Ahi Group of companies to our wealth distribution group.

“And so we’ve done the Yanga project for K351,000; we’ve got another water project up at Yalu – the Yalu bore water project.

“We’ve got a land mobilisation program that’s going on for Kamkumung village.

“These are all the money that’s coming out from the K2.5 million dividend.”