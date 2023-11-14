Women empowered through poultry training

This initiative is part of the USAID Women’s Global Development Prosperity (WGDP) Initiative, aiming to create equal opportunities for women in the workforce, business development, and entrepreneurship.

Morobe Province becomes the second region, after Madang, to implement a poultry rollout program, benefiting 11 women groups and over 400 individual women farmers and their households. USAID LGP, in collaboration with DOERS Agro Services, conducted a comprehensive three-day training from October 23 to 27, focusing on poultry (broiler) farming.

Of the 19 participants, 78 percent were women, totalling 15, with four men representing women’s groups and community-based organizations.

The training covered essential aspects of poultry farming, including waste management practices and market strategies. Participants were guided through the entire process, from constructing chicken houses to implementing suitable market approaches. The long-term goal of LGP is to establish 10 groups of 10 women farmers in each of the five provinces, directly benefiting 500 women and their households.

As part of the support, participants received 20 boxes, each containing 52-day-old chicklets, to kickstart their poultry projects. The acquired knowledge will enable the beneficiaries, who are also part of the USAID-funded LGP Financial Literacy Training, to manage poultry projects as micro-enterprises in their villages.

Expert advice was provided by subject matter experts during the training. James Maima, area manager for the National Agriculture Research Institute, demonstrated a special feed formulation for broiler feed, utilizing dried grated cassava with concentrates, aiming to reduce stock feed costs by 40-50 percent.

Table-birds Outgrower manager, Willie Garren, shared insights on the broiler market, farm biosecurity, and the company’s commitment to supporting local growers.

Participants expressed gratitude for the training's impact. Ludwina Posing, a PNG Unified Women's Groups member, acknowledged the positive influence on her poultry farming practices.

Eva Kong, Chairlady of Nasuampum Mama Group, emphasised the life skills acquired and thanked USAID, DORES Agro Services, and everyone involved for making the Poultry Rollout program a success.

This initiative aligns with USAID's commitment to fostering sustainable economic development and empowering women in PNG.