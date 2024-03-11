Westpac backs Red Shield Appeal

This sponsorship will bolster the Salvation Army's relentless efforts in providing vital social and humanitarian programs across the nation, with a strong focus on education.

Brett Hooker, chief executive officer of Westpac, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating: “At Westpac, we believe in the power of collective efforts and the importance of caring and creating better futures for our communities. The Salvation Army PNG has been at the forefront of positive change in Papua New Guinea for many years, and we are proud to offer our support to their vital programs, particularly in the field of education.”

This sponsorship reflects Westpac's commitment to corporate social responsibility and its dedication to making a meaningful impact in the communities. The funds provided will enable The Salvation Army PNG to expand and sustain its educational initiatives, ensuring that education continues to be a beacon of hope for those in need.

Colonel Chris Goa, Territorial Commander for the Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands, while receiving the contribution, thanked the bank for its continuous support.

“Your support empowers us to create meaningful transformations where they matter most in our communities,” he stated.