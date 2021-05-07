 

A Timely Treat

BY: Loop Author
07:00, May 7, 2021
82 reads

This Sunday is Mother’s Day but it has come early for the Bomana female inmates.

The Sanctuary Hotel held a special program, including a luncheon for the inmates at the Bomana Correctional Service prison.

Bomana CS Officer-in-Charge, Senior Inspector Agnes Kunjil says the visit was special for the inmates.

She said it was also heart-warming as they had limited number of visitors into the prison since the pandemic began.

The hotel since last year has been visiting the female wing, hosting outreach programs and even baking lessons to assist the inmates sell stuff from their bakery.

The Sanctuary Hotel has also assisted former inmates after they have been released, with job opportunities.

Bomana CIS
Sanctuary Hotel
