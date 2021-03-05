Students set to pursue second chance

The 2021 academic year was officially opened by Motu Koita Chairman, Dadi Toka Jnr, on Thursday, who welcomed students to the Centre’s second year of operations.

The Centre now offers opportunities to those studying Grade Nine as full correspondence students in addition to registration of students from grades ten to twelve.

The Centre represents partnership for a brighter future though Motu Koita education. Operated by international development organisation, Kokoda Track Foundation (KTF), it is nationally recognised by the PNG National FODE office and is supported by the Motu Koita Assembly, Kina Bank and Black Swan International.

“We are thrilled to announce that the Motu Koita Assembly will again be providing K100,000 to the KTF MK FODE Centre in 2021,” stated the chairman.

“Positions in the FODE program are highly sought after and they support students on many important pathways - into teaching, health work, law, business and many other careers. We are proud to be a part of this partnership with KTF and Kina Bank.”

Lawrence Sioa is a new student at the Centre in 2021. As family circumstances have prevented him from completing his schooling, Sioa is one of the many students taking this opportunity to complete his studies and pursue his goal of working in electrical technology.

He is excited to attend the Centre and expressed his gratitude for the support provided to students.

“Thank you KTF for the opportunity to allow me to study here at the FODE Centre. I am very happy.”

KTF CEO, Dr Genevieve Nelson, is equally positive about the year ahead.

“We opened the Centre last year just as the pandemic hit. It’s a testament to the resilience and flexibility of our students, our partners, Principal Michael Gari and the KTF team that we were able to implement national COVID-19 protocols to complete the 2020 academic year on a high note.

“Taking learnings on board from last year, we are delighted to be able to increase enrolments to 150 students this year, thanks to our incredibly supportive partners. We cannot wait to commence classes.”

With enrolment and pre-enrolment testing concluded, the Motu Koita FODE team is looking forward to finalising registration of successful students and getting the academic year underway.

(Students with MKA chairman, Dadi Toka Jnr, KTF CEO, Dr Genevieve Nelson and principal Michael Gari)