Invest in our children: Minister

The minister was speaking during the official opening of Tanam SDA Primary School’s new classroom in Morobe Province.

A new four-in-one double classroom, worth K300,000, was opened at the Tanam SDA Primary School on Thursday, May 20th.

The Wampar LLG infrastructure was funded by the National Fisheries Authority under its corporate social responsibility pillar.

Fisheries Minister, Dr Lino Tom, said after receiving a request from the head master, they went to the Huon Gulf district and determined that there was, indeed, a need for a classroom.

He believes that the newly-completed infrastructure would contribute to the development of PNG’s human resource.

“Their future is very promising,” he stated. “One of them will be a doctor later, like me. One will be a pilot, one will be an engineer; there’s a lot of potential here.”

The Adventist school, which started as an elementary school in 2010, got its primary status in 2013.

Headmaster Rickson Kamban said his request was submitted late last year, with the building getting completed within five months.

“The school started with bush materials and we are gradually changing the place,” he stated. “One of the things that we always like to do is to start with whatever we have.

“A good example is our staff house which is at the back. We started it last year and we’re slowly building it. And hopefully, by next year, we’re planning to fully complete it.”

The school is planning on replacing the remaining bush material classrooms with modern buildings within the next few years.