Indian HC donates textbooks

Yesterday books were donated to NCD schools, Bavaraoko, Coronation and Pari Primary Schools.

High Commissioner Inbasekar. S said the donation is a goodwill gift from him to the children of Papua New Guinea, as he wants Papua New Guinean children to be competitive people in the world in future.

“I’m not giving something that is not relevant. What I’m trying to say is that the books are exactly relevant to them. It’s just that teachers need to teach them, or the curriculum here is the same as in India, except that it’s slightly a higher level,” he added.

H.E Inbaseker. S said they are ready to give more textbooks to assist the Daughters of Mary Immaculate Sisters in their philanthropy activities in settlement communities. He distributed some books to their projects early last month in the nation’s capital.

He added that like Indians who are globally competitive, he would like Papua New Guineans to be competitive.

“I want you to stand on your own and I thought education is a method by which I will be able to achieve what I want,” H.E Inbaseker.S added.

H.E Inbaseker. S said he would be visiting other provinces later in the year to make similar donations. Materials distributed include books, school bags and uniforms, shoes and stationery. In addition, he promised to assist children at the selected NCD schools with lunch packs from the High Commission.

Meanwhile, Indian High Commissioner to PNG is also supporting an improved electoral system in PNG. Next month he is inviting relevant government officials to visit India to observe the Indian elections, which will happen April 19 to June 2 in the seven locations in India.

He said 970 million people are eligible to vote during the upcoming elections in India. He will ask PNG government officials to observe, come back and try to emulate the process in the 2027 elections.

He also told Minister for Administrative Services, Richard Masere, to witness the biometric card India’s people use to voite, and to visit the Unique Identification Authority of India which distributes the biometric card called ADAR Card. The ADAR Card is the largest biometric card in the world. H.E Inbasker. S said 1.4 million Indians around the world have one, including himself. He said the card would prevent electoral fraud.