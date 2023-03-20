Equity encouraged at community level

Lady Dadae shared to the women that the issue of gender equity, between men and women, has been drawing immense attention and worldwide publicity.

She added that Government organizations as well as NGO’s are taking stock of and prioritizing gender equity as the way forward towards realizing development goals and positive outcomes for communities and our nation.

“At the community level, it requires our participation as well. As women, we can make significant impact in our communities. Naturally, women are revered as mothers, wives, sisters and as friends and confidants. We can harness that respect and regards for us women to make a better and secure environment and community for us all.

“But, we can only achieve that when we as women recognize and appreciate each other. It is when we embrace equity amongst ourselves in spite of our differences and status that we can achieve significant outcomes for ourselves and our communities”, she stated.

She referred to the Gospel of Philippians 2:3-4 and shared that as Christians, people must put their faith in the Lord Jesus Christ who not only preached about humility, but also demonstrated this virtue through His actions.

“My fellow women, mothers and sisters, together we can make a difference in our community and for ourselves. Rather than fighting over or competing with our male counterparts over gender equality, let us focus on utilizing our abilities and responsibilities as women. Let’s focus on our capabilities, not our differences. We are each put forth for a purpose.

“Let us embrace equity amongst ourselves and look beyond our own personal interest. Doing so opens up the door for more opportunities and possibilities that we can all benefit from.” She concluded.